BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet
Sept 26 Xinchen China Power Holdings Ltd :
* On 26 sept 2016, Mianyang Xinchen as borrower and company as guarantor entered into a facility letter with lender
* Facility will be used to finance capital expenditure and working capital of Mianyang Xinchen
* Deal for a term loan facility of US$28.5 million
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017