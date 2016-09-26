BRIEF-Lupin gets CDSCO approval for drug to treat allergic symptoms
* Says receives approval for Bepotastine tablets a new second generation Antihistamine
Sept 26 Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
* Gets members' nod for conversion of debt into equity
* Gets members' nod to raise funds via equity instruments, including QIP, ECBs
* Gets members' nod for making investment in special purpose vehicle Source text: bit.ly/2dce2tm Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says receives approval for Bepotastine tablets a new second generation Antihistamine
* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE Further company coverage: