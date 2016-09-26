BRIEF-PromikBook proposes Klas Moreau new Chairman
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
Sept 26 UK's Ofcom
* Published provisional conclusions on dispute between BT and Sky regarding TRC and SFI charges
* Part of scope of Sky dispute directly overlaps with TalkTalk's dispute with BT
* "We provisionally conclude that BT has not demonstrated" that TRC, SFI charges were compliant with applicable cost orientation conditions
* "We provisionally conclude that certain of BT's TRC and SFI charges exceeded DSAC during the relevant period."
* Provisionally conclude that BT should be required to repay Sky repayment amount with interest at BOE+1%
* "We consider that responses made in relation to the Sky dispute may be relevant to the issues raised in this dispute"
* Considers appropriate not to issue final determination of TalkTalk dispute until considering implications of any responses to Sky dispute
* "We provisionally conclude" it appropriate, proportionate to direct bt to make repayments.
* "We provisionally agree with Sky that repayment of BT's overcharge for TRCS and SFIS during the relevant period would be appropriate"
* Propose to leave it to parties to agree exact level of repayment due, based on our calculations of the difference between price and DSAC
* Q1 NORMALISED EBITDA OF EUR 61.1 MILLION (UP 8.2% YEAR ON YEAR)