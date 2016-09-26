Sept 26 Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group :

* voluntary Announcement In Relation To The Approval For Clinical Trials For Innovative Anti-cancer Drug "Scc-31(Lxi-15029)" From The China Food And Drug Administration Of The Prc

* Potential innovative category 1.1 anti-cancer drug ``scc-31(lxi-15029)'' recently granted approval for clinical trials