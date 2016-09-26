BRIEF-Evotec receives milestone as part of alliance with Bayer
* Evotec receives pre-clinical milestone as part of its endometriosis alliance with Bayer
Sept 26 Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group :
* voluntary Announcement In Relation To The Approval For Clinical Trials For Innovative Anti-cancer Drug "Scc-31(Lxi-15029)" From The China Food And Drug Administration Of The Prc
* Potential innovative category 1.1 anti-cancer drug ``scc-31(lxi-15029)'' recently granted approval for clinical trials
* NOVEL NANOBODY TO START CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN OSTEOARTHRITIS - ABLYNX TO RECEIVE €15 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT