BRIEF-Skanska says invests EUR 44 mln in polish office project
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.
Sept 26 Hoegh LNG Partners LP :
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $600 million - SEC filing
* In addition, co's selling unitholder may offer and sell up to 2.12 million co's common units
* Co will not receive any proceeds from sale of common units by selling unitholder
* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE Further company coverage: