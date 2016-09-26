BRIEF-Lupin gets CDSCO approval for drug to treat allergic symptoms
* Says receives approval for Bepotastine tablets a new second generation Antihistamine
Sept 26 Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd :
* Allotment of land in Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Kilitch Estro Biotech Plc
* Size of land allotted is big enough to set up fully integrated pharma plant in future
* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE