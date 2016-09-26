BRIEF-Lupin gets CDSCO approval for drug to treat allergic symptoms
* Says receives approval for Bepotastine tablets a new second generation Antihistamine
Sept 26 Vardhman Concrete Ltd :
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Ramesh Vardhan as MD Source text: (bit.ly/2dlueth) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says receives approval for Bepotastine tablets a new second generation Antihistamine
* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE Further company coverage: