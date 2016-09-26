BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Company Ltd :
* Hisense Refrigerator entered into third september wealth management agreement with Agricultural Bank Of China
* Deal to subscribe for 75-day wealth management product in subscription amount of RMB200 million Source text : [bit.ly/2d2J5v3] Further company coverage:
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017