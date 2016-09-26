Sept 26 SolGold Plc :

* Says to raise a total of $33 mln at 16 cents per share

* Maxit and its clients to subscribe for up to 63.4 million new shares at 16 cents per share for up to $10.1 million representing 4.43 pct of issued share capital of SolGold

* Funds raised will be used principally to advance Cascabel project and cover administrative and general expenses of SolGold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)