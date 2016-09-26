BRIEF-Skanska says invests EUR 44 mln in polish office project
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.
Sept 26 Rowsley Ltd:
* Signed an agreement to operate a new café football at Manchester-based museum later this year.
* It will partner UK's national football museum in a move that will boost strategy to operate more football-themed cafes and hotel
* Company has also entered into joint venture agreements to invest in St. Michael's Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE Further company coverage: