BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Asia Fashion Holdings Ltd
* Letter informing company that sgx-st is unable to grant company approval-in-principle for listing and quotation of placement shares
* Company has received a letter from sgx-st on 23 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017