Sept 26 Bank Of India Ltd
* Shareholding of Bank of India will be 30% down from 48%
* Upon change in law, Bank of India has sold its 18% stake
in Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd (SUD) To
Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company Limited (DILIC).
* Shareholding of DILIC will be 44% up from 26% upon
completion of the transaction
Source text: [Bank of India has informed BSE that upon change in
law, Bank of India has sold its 18% stake in Star Union Dai-ichi
Life Insurance Company Ltd (SUD) to Dai-ichi Life Insurance
Company Limited (DILIC).
Hence, the Shareholding of DILIC will be 44% up from 26% upon
completion of the transaction after receiving necessary
statutory/regulatory approvals. Shareholding of Bank of india
will be 30% down from 48%. Union Bank of India continue to hold
26%.
Further, the abovesaid transaction has been completed on
September 26, 2016]
