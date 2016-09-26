Sept 26 Era Group Inc
* Era group announces new contract with the bureau of safety
and environmental enforcement
* Era will continue to provide helicopters and related
services to BSEE and U.S. Coast guard
* Co has entered into a new contract with bureau of safety
and environmental enforcement for an initial term of five years
that is subject to annual renewals
* Under new contract, co will provide 24 exclusive use
helicopters,5 on-call helicopters ,7 optional helicopters that
BSEE may exercise during contract term
