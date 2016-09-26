BRIEF-Skanska says invests EUR 44 mln in polish office project
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.
Sept 26 (Reuters) -
* Camping World Holdings Inc sees IPO of up to 11.4 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $21.00 and $23.00 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2dlCuhf)
* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE Further company coverage: