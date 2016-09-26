German stocks - Factors to watch on May 22
FRANKFURT, May 22 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Sept 26 Megalogic Technology Holdings Ltd
* Megalogictech-discloseable Transaction - Provision Of Financial Assistance
* Loan agreement was entered into between Easy loan, as lender, and customer A as borrower
* Secured loan in principal amount of HK$1 million to customer A for a term of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 22 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
* Says it raises $93 billion for tech fund SoftBank Vision Fund which was established by overseas subsidiary