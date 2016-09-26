BRIEF-Huntsman and Clariant to combine in merger of equals
* Merger of equals to create a global specialty chemical company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value at announcement
Sept 26 Viking Therapeutics Inc :
* Presents positive proof of-concept data for VK0214 in in vivo model of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD) at the 86th annual meeting of the American Thyroid Association
* Study successfully achieved its primary objective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Merger of equals to create a global specialty chemical company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value at announcement
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday: