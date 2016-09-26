BRIEF-Evotec receives milestone as part of alliance with Bayer
* Evotec receives pre-clinical milestone as part of its endometriosis alliance with Bayer
Sept 26 Vela Diagnostics:
* Says Sentosa SA ZIKV RT-PCR test has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from U.S. FDA for zika virus molecular assay Source text for Eikon:
* Evotec receives pre-clinical milestone as part of its endometriosis alliance with Bayer
* NOVEL NANOBODY TO START CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN OSTEOARTHRITIS - ABLYNX TO RECEIVE €15 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT