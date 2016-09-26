Sept 26 Duncans Industries:

* Division bench passed interim order allowing co to take over management of six tea gardens, statutorily under control of tea board

Source text: [Central Government had authorised the Tea Board to take over the control and management of the six Tea Estates of the Company. The Company had challenged the said notification before the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta. The Division Bench on 20.09.2016 has endorsed the submission of the Company and passed interim order inter alia allowing the Company to take over the management of the said six tea gardens, hitherto statutorily under control of the Tea Board] (Bengaluru newsroom)