Sept 26 Ytl E-Solutions Bhd

* Has submitted its listing withdrawal application to bursa securities on 26 september 2016

* Bursa malaysia securities berhad will suspend trading of Ytl E-Solutions shares upon the expiry of 5 market days from final closing date

* says that the closing date for offer has been further extended from 5.00 p.m. On 29 sept to 5.00 p.m, 14 oct

* Refers to unconditional share exchange offer by Ytl Corp to acquire all remaining ordinary shares of rm0.10 each in co not already held by Ytl Corp