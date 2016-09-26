Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Sept 26 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Co implemented an expense reduction program
* Has ceased operations at its Texas facility and implemented an 8% reduction in total headcount
* Exploring alternatives for use of Texas facility, estimates will incur total restructuring costs of about $0.6 million under plan
* Actions are expected to streamline Imprimis' operations and reduce expected cash based expenses by nearly $3 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BEIJING, May 22 China said on Monday it will impose hefty penalties on sugar imports after lobbying by domestic mills, but experts said the ruling may not go far enough to stem the flow of lower-priced sweetener into the world's top importer.