Sept 26 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Co implemented an expense reduction program

* Has ceased operations at its Texas facility and implemented an 8% reduction in total headcount

* Exploring alternatives for use of Texas facility, estimates will incur total restructuring costs of about $0.6 million under plan

* Actions are expected to streamline Imprimis' operations and reduce expected cash based expenses by nearly $3 million annually