BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Shangri-La Asia Ltd :
* Shangri-la Asia-...More Re-designation Of Directors, Change Of Chairman And Chief Executive Officer And Appointment Of Director
* Kuok hui kwong will assume position of chairman of board
* Kuok khoon chen will be re-designated as a non-executive director and will relinquish positions of chairman of board and ceoof shangri-la asia limited
* Lim beng chee will be re-designated as an executive director and will assume position of chief executive officer of shangri-la asia limited Source text (bit.ly/2daz9OG) Further company coverage:
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017