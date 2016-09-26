Sept 26 Shangri-La Asia Ltd :

* Shangri-la Asia-...More Re-designation Of Directors, Change Of Chairman And Chief Executive Officer And Appointment Of Director

* Kuok hui kwong will assume position of chairman of board

* Kuok khoon chen will be re-designated as a non-executive director and will relinquish positions of chairman of board and ceoof shangri-la asia limited

* Lim beng chee will be re-designated as an executive director and will assume position of chief executive officer of shangri-la asia limited