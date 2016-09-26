BRIEF-PromikBook proposes Klas Moreau new Chairman
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
Sept 26 China City Railway Transportation Technology Co Ltd
* C Cityrailtec-discloseable And Connected Transaction Relating To The Acquisition Of Sale Assets
* Unit purchaser, entered into acquisition agreement with vendor
* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire sale assets from vendor
* Deal for consideration of RMB57.8 million
* Deal for consideration of RMB57.8 million

* Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co., Ltd. is the vendor
* Q1 NORMALISED EBITDA OF EUR 61.1 MILLION (UP 8.2% YEAR ON YEAR)