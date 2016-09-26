BRIEF-Skanska says invests EUR 44 mln in polish office project
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.
Sept 26 Damansara Realty Bhd
* Unit TMR entered into a joint venture agreement with LC Catering to form a joint-venture company
* JV company to provide facilities management and catering services to Petronas Refinery And Petrochemical Corporation in a contract worth RM124 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dczVc7] Further company coverage:
* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE Further company coverage: