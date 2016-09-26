BRIEF-Huntsman and Clariant to combine in merger of equals
* Merger of equals to create a global specialty chemical company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value at announcement
Sept 26 Pain Therapeutics Inc :
* CRL informs that remoxy er cannot be approved in its present form
* CRL specifies additional actions and data for REMOXY ER needed for drug approval
* Additional actions by co for approval may take approximately a year to conduct and may cost approximately $5 million
* Pain Therapeutics is evaluating CRL and plan further discussions with FDA
* Received a Complete Response Letter (crl) from FDA on resubmission of its NDA for REMOXY ER
