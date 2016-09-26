BRIEF-Evotec receives milestone as part of alliance with Bayer
* Evotec receives pre-clinical milestone as part of its endometriosis alliance with Bayer
Sept 26 Uem Edgenta
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Asia Ifm Solutions Limited for proposed acquisition Asia Integrated Facility Solutions Pte. Ltd
* NOVEL NANOBODY TO START CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN OSTEOARTHRITIS - ABLYNX TO RECEIVE €15 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT