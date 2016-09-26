BRIEF-PromikBook proposes Klas Moreau new Chairman
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
Sept 26 HC International Inc
* Termination Agreements Of (1) Discloseable Transaction And Connected Transaction: Proposed Disposal Of Xizang Ruijing; And (2) Connected Transaction: Proposed Off-market Share Buy-backs
* Following termination in respect of framework agreement, parties entered into termination agreements to terminate agreements
* Guo, Liu, Beijing Huicong Construction And Xizang Ruijing entered into a termination agreement to terminate equity transfer agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
* Q1 NORMALISED EBITDA OF EUR 61.1 MILLION (UP 8.2% YEAR ON YEAR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)