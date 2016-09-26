Sept 26 HC International Inc

* Termination Agreements Of (1) Discloseable Transaction And Connected Transaction: Proposed Disposal Of Xizang Ruijing; And (2) Connected Transaction: Proposed Off-market Share Buy-backs

* Following termination in respect of framework agreement, parties entered into termination agreements to terminate agreements

* Guo, Liu, Beijing Huicong Construction And Xizang Ruijing entered into a termination agreement to terminate equity transfer agreement