BRIEF-PromikBook proposes Klas Moreau new Chairman
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
Sept 26 Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Corp :
* Mingwah Hi Tech-termination Of The Placing Agreement
* Termination of placing agreement will not have any material adverse financial impact on company's current operations
* Company and placing agent mutually agreed in writing to terminate placing agreement
* Q1 NORMALISED EBITDA OF EUR 61.1 MILLION (UP 8.2% YEAR ON YEAR)