Sept 26 Oberbank AG :

* Decides on capital increase

* To increase share capital from 96,711,300 euros to up to 105,921,900 euros ($119.11 million) by issuing up to 3,070,200 new shares

* Subscription and offer price range will be set within 45 and 70 euros per new share