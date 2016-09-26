Sept 26 Yanlord Land Group Limited :

* Pdf 1: Yanlord Land Group Limited (Press Release - Yanlord Acquires Two Prime Development Sites In Suzhou)

* Yanlord acquires two prime development sites with total gfa of 106,232 sqm in Suzhou for rmb3.693 billion

* These projects are expected to generate a stable rental income and increase asset value for Yanlord