BRIEF-Skanska says invests EUR 44 mln in polish office project
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.
Sept 26 Yanlord Land Group Limited :
* Pdf 1: Yanlord Land Group Limited (Press Release - Yanlord Acquires Two Prime Development Sites In Suzhou)
* Yanlord acquires two prime development sites with total gfa of 106,232 sqm in Suzhou for rmb3.693 billion
* These projects are expected to generate a stable rental income and increase asset value for Yanlord
* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE