Resignation Of Chairman And Executive Director, Member Of Remuneration Committee, Member And Chairman Of Nomination Committee; Appointment Of Acting Chairman, Member Of Remuneration Committee, Member And Chairman Of Nomination Committee; Inside Information; Entering Into Of Cooperation Agreement Between Controlling Shareholder And Substantial Shareholder

* He Yong has left company due to change of work allocation, and has resigned as chairman and an executive director

* Li Juxing, a current executive director of company, has been appointed as acting chairman of company

* Board has been notified by Qingling group that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Isuzu motors limited

