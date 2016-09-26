BRIEF-Huntsman and Clariant to combine in merger of equals
* Merger of equals to create a global specialty chemical company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value at announcement
Sept 26 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
* To discontinue clinical development of DCR-MYC, a dsirna-based therapeutic formulated as an encore(tm)lipid nanoparticle
* To discontinue clinical development of dcr-myc as preliminary results do not meet co's expectations for further development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Merger of equals to create a global specialty chemical company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value at announcement
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday: