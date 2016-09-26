BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q1 IFRS adjusted EBITDA up at NOK 94 mln
* AT 31 MARCH, COMPANY HAD HOMES WORTH NOK 6.34 BLN UNDER CONSTRUCTION
Sept 26 Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited
* (Joint Announcement: Ocbc Group's Shareholdings In United Engineers Limited & Wbl Corporation Limited)
* Co and Great Eastern currently reviewing strategic options with respect to their combined stakes in united engineers and wbl corp
* No decision has been made at this time to pursue any specific transaction or any other strategic option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, May 22 Poland's largest lender, PKO BP , on Monday reported an 18 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, mainly due to changes in the way contributions for bank guarantee fund are booked this year.