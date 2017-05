Sept 26 Maithan Alloys Ltd

* Due to heavy rains,flood, severe damage to 132kv power transformer, other electrical equipment installed at Visakhapatnam plant.

* The production at the plant could be significantly affected over the next few months.

* The full damage is yet to be ascertained

* The said transformer and other electrical equipment are fully insured.