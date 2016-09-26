BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q1 IFRS adjusted EBITDA up at NOK 94 mln
* AT 31 MARCH, COMPANY HAD HOMES WORTH NOK 6.34 BLN UNDER CONSTRUCTION
Sept 26 Dnb Asa
* Kjerstin Braathen has been appointed new chief financial officer (CFO) in DNB with effect as of 1 March 2017
* Up till now, Braathen has been group executive vice president and head of Corporate Banking Norway
* Current CFO Bjoern Erik Naess will retire on same date. He was entitled to retire when reaching the age of 62 in August 2016, but the agreement was extended to 1 March 2017
* Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer will become new group executive president and head of corporate banking Norway with immediate effect
* Rune Garborg will become new group executive president in charge of Vipps and payments with immediate effect. This is a new position in the group management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* AT 31 MARCH, COMPANY HAD HOMES WORTH NOK 6.34 BLN UNDER CONSTRUCTION
WARSAW, May 22 Poland's largest lender, PKO BP , on Monday reported an 18 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, mainly due to changes in the way contributions for bank guarantee fund are booked this year.