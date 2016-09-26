Sept 26 Analog Devices Inc :

* New term loan facility consists of a 3-year unsecured term loan facility in principal amount of $2.5 billion

* Proceeds of loans may be used by co to fund Linear Technology acquisition and to pay fees and expenses in connection therewith

* Company's new term loan facility also consists of 5-year unsecured term loan facility in principal amount of $2.5 billion - SEC filing

* On september 23, 2016 co entered into a term loan agreement and an amended and restated revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* Entered amendment and restatement agreement dated as of September 23, 2016 which includes an amended and restated credit agreement