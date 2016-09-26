Sept 26 Ancestry.Com Inc

* Sees total revenues are expected to be approximately $217.0 million to $219.0 million for three months ended September 30, 2016

* Expects to enter into talks with certain lenders in connection with potentially entering into new secured credit facilities - SEC filing

* Net income is expected to be approximately $9.5 million to $11.5 million for three months ended September 30, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2cyjiLU)