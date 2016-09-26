BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q1 IFRS adjusted EBITDA up at NOK 94 mln
* AT 31 MARCH, COMPANY HAD HOMES WORTH NOK 6.34 BLN UNDER CONSTRUCTION
Sept 26 Sunac China Holdings Ltd
* Sunac-...More (1) Connected Transaction - Proposed Share Issuance Under Specific Mandate (2) Application For Whitewash Waiver And (3) Appointment Of Independent Financial Adviser
* Company and subscriber (being controlling shareholder of company) entered into subscription agreement
* Company conditionally agreed to allot and issue, subscription shares at subscription price of HK$6.18 per share
* Gross and net aggregate proceeds after deducting all relevant costs and expenses of subscription is approximately HK$2.80 billion and HK$2.80 billion
* Company intends to apply net proceeds to be raised from subscription for repayment of offshore debts and as general working capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, May 22 Poland's largest lender, PKO BP , on Monday reported an 18 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, mainly due to changes in the way contributions for bank guarantee fund are booked this year.