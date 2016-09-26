BRIEF-Ambea strengthens its position within LSS through the acquisition of Resursteamet
Sept 26 Elekta AB
* Says company is on track to reach targets of its transformation program
* Says these targets include an EBITA margin of 20 percent in 2017/18; cost reductions of SEK 700 million, with full effect 2017/18; and a net working capital to sales ratio below five percent in 2016/17
* Says it signed an agreement with KENKOIGAKU ASSOCIATON, regarding contract manufacturing of specific cell processing