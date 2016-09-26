Sept 26 Kroger Co

* Files for potential senior notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing

* Expects to use net proceeds of offering to refinance long-term indebtedness that matures in October 2016 and January 2017

* Senior notes will be issued only in denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof