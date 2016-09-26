Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Sept 26 Kroger Co
* Files for potential senior notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
* Expects to use net proceeds of offering to refinance long-term indebtedness that matures in October 2016 and January 2017
* Senior notes will be issued only in denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof Source: (bit.ly/2dlVV50) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BEIJING, May 22 China said on Monday it will impose hefty penalties on sugar imports after lobbying by domestic mills, but experts said the ruling may not go far enough to stem the flow of lower-priced sweetener into the world's top importer.