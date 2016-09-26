Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Sept 26 Green Plains Partners LP
* Co says deal for $90 million
* Partnership used its revolving credit facility, which was recently expanded, to fund purchase
* Storage and throughput agreement amended to increase minimum volume commitment to 296.6 million gallons per quarter
* Storage and throughput agreement between Green Plains Partners And Green Plains Trade was amended as part of transaction
* Terms of drop down transaction were approved by board of directors of general partner and board of directors' conflicts committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 22 China said on Monday it will impose hefty penalties on sugar imports after lobbying by domestic mills, but experts said the ruling may not go far enough to stem the flow of lower-priced sweetener into the world's top importer.