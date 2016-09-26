BRIEF-Atari announces extension of operating license for Rollercoaster Tycoon until 2022
* ANNOUNCES THE EXTENSION UNTIL 2022 OF THE OPERATING LICENSE FOR THE ROLLERCOASTER TYCOON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 26 Braas Monier Building Group S.A. :
* Response to standard industries letter dated Sept. 25, 2016
* Board does not accept Standard Industries' assertion that letter to shareholders of Sept. 23, 2016 "contains a number of misleading statements and outright falsehoods
* Board continues unanimously to recommend that shareholders reject offer of 25 euros ($28.15)per share
* Board will respond to standard industries letter in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
