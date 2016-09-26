MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Guestlogix Inc :
* Guestlogix successfully emerges from creditor protection with fresh capital and new CEO
* Announces new CEO, Mike Abramsky
* Comapny's new owners are Canadian investor group including Stornoway Portfolio Management, Bridgecorp Canada, Logan Peak Capital, Klass Capital Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities