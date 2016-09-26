Sept 26 Moody's
* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - Brazil's banking
system outlook remains negative amid weak recovery
* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - "notwithstanding
incipient recovery, corporate earnings will remain weak and
unemployment will continue to climb"
* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - Expects
profitability,asset quality will continue to face pressure due
to lagging effects of deep recession
* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - After a 3.5%
contraction in 2016, Moody's expects a modest 0.5% rise in GDP
in 2017
* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - Easing inflationary
pressures and muted credit demand may lead to lower interest
rates, putting pressure on banks' margins
* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - Problem loans will
continue to drive up provisioning expenses, adding to
profitability pressures
* Moody's on Brazil's banking system - " the banking system
will emerge from the recession with adequate capitalization and
strong liquidity"
Source text :