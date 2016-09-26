BRIEF- Medinet signs agreement with KENKOIGAKU ASSOCIATON
* Says it signed an agreement with KENKOIGAKU ASSOCIATON, regarding contract manufacturing of specific cell processing
Sept 26 Sanofi :
* The United States Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) agrees to fund the manufacture of an inactivated Zika vaccine for phase II development by Sanofi and its vaccines global business unit Sanofi Pasteur
* BARDA Grants $43.2 million to Sanofi Pasteur
* Further company coverage:
* Says it signed an agreement with KENKOIGAKU ASSOCIATON, regarding contract manufacturing of specific cell processing
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.135 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.2 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26