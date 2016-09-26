Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
Sept 26 Monument Mining Ltd
* Monument reports appeal court upholds mersing decision in Monument's favor
* Appeal filed by defendant against judgment on mersing matter granted by Shah Alam high court upheld by court of appeal in favor of co
* Says Shah Alam high court decision in favor of monument stands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BEIJING, May 22 China said on Monday it will impose hefty penalties on sugar imports after lobbying by domestic mills, but experts said the ruling may not go far enough to stem the flow of lower-priced sweetener into the world's top importer.