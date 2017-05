Sept 26 Tmx Finance LLC :

* Reached settlement with Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, concluding 3-year review of various aspects of co's business operations

* TMX Finance - Without admitting CFPB'S findings of fact or conclusions of law, co has agreed to pay civil money penalty of $9 million as part of settlement

* TMX Finance LLC - Co's lending subsidiaries also will discontinue using voluntary payback guide