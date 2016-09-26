PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp
* Sunoco logistics announces strategic acquisition of Vitol's crude platform in the growing permian basin
* Deal for approximately $760 million
* Acquisition is expected to close in q4 2016
* Deal includes purchase of a 50 percent interest in Sunvit Pipeline Llc
* Reduction in incentive distributions general partner receives from partnership over a two-year period
* Partnership's general partner to reduce incentive distributions general partner receives from partnership by $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.