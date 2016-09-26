Sept 26 Quantum Corp

* Under agreement, Quantum has granted board observer rights to John Mutch and Raghu Rau until Dec 1, 2016, subject to certain conditions

* On September 23, entered into an agreement with Viex Capital Advisors, LLC and its affiliates - SEC filing

* Under agreement, viex will abide by certain standstill provisions related to solicitation of proxies and other matters until December 1, 2016