Fitch Revises Outlooks on Nomura and Daiwa to Stable; Affirms Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on the following entities to Stable from Negative and affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on the entities at 'A-': - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura Holdings) and its wholly owned subsidiary Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Nomura Securities), which are jointly referred to as Nomura - Nomura Financial Products & Services, Inc. (NFPS), a wholly owned subsidiary of No