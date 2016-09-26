FOREX-Dollar inches up but US political woes keep it near 6-month lows
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years-IMM
Sept 26 Moody's -
* Outlook for refining and marketing industry in North America, EMEA remains negative as demand continues to lag supply
* Amount of gasoline produced in 2015 through mid-2016 on back of low crude prices has helped outpace demand for gasoline and distillates in every major economy
* Earnings of North American And European refiners will decline through next year as a result of slowing demand growth for gasoline, diesel and distillatessays
* Less complex refineries will continue to come under strain from expansions at mega-refineries in the Middle East and Asia
Source text: [bit.ly/2cy2Dbo]
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years-IMM
* April exports +7.5 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +7.8 pct * Imports +15.1 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +14.8 pct * Trade surplus with U.S. narrows * Trump's trade protectionism clouds outlook (Updates to add PIX to slug) By Minami Funakoshi TOKYO, May 22 Japan's exports rose in April to mark their fifth straight month of gains, as shipments of semiconductors and steel expanded, signalling that more robust overseas demand could underpin a steady economic recovery. Exports